Wednesday's 10 p.m. forecast with David Paul

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard
-
Driver in viral road rage incident in Lancaster arrested
-
City to homeless: Move out so we can clean
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
Baby boy accidentally strangled in car seat
-
Trump: N. Korea faces 'fire and fury' if threat persists
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
Woman charged in 2 road rage incidents in La Porte
-
Police chief kicked out of office over gun
-
VERIFY: Was a pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana?
More Stories
-
Child, 6, found by Good Samaritan, dropped off at…Aug. 9, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
Katrina survivor, mother of three shocked with…Aug. 9, 2017, 10:44 p.m.
-
Conroe police chief kicked out of doctor's office over gunAug. 9, 2017, 5:08 p.m.