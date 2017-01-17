WATCH: Trucker nearly drives into path of tornado

Snapshot of viewer video of small tornado.

SPRING, Texas -- A close encounter with Mother Nature’s wrath produced a video that went viral around the world.

Austin Sheppeard was on his way to a job site on Monday in a big rig tractor trailer when he came face to face with a tornado.

It happened as the truck he was in headed south on I-45 near the Grand Parkway/99 west ramp.

“We were headed southbound on I-45, and we were taking the 99 west ramp,” Sheppeard said. “We started approaching the ramp, and we started seeing the black cluster of clouds over on the left side.”

The menacing clouds soon began to circulate.

“As we got closer, we realized we saw the funnel and it was a full blown tornado,” Sheppeard said.

So with his co-worker at the wheel of the big rig tractor trailer, Sheppeard grabbed his phone.

“I tried to make sure I got a good video of it, because if you don’t, people are going to wonder how close you were," Sheppeard said.

Turns out they were very close. His video shows a car heading the wrong way up I-45 to escape the raging winds.

“When we got up close on it, and it was crossing the roadway, the 18-wheeler started to shake a little bit. Now it didn’t lift it up any. But that’s a heavy truck. It was scary," Sheppeard said.

It all ended almost as quickly as it began. Forecasters say it was just a minimal strength tornado. But to Sheppeard, it was more than enough.

“That was my first tornado I’ve ever seen. You know, you hear about all the different categories and stuff, but all that stuff leaves your mind when it’s right up on you like that," Sheppeard said.

Sheppeard said he’s received calls about his video from as far away as Dublin, Ireland.

VIEWER PHOTOS: Storm damage around Houston

(© 2017 KHOU)