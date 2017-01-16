WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45

Snapshot of viewer video of small tornado.

HOUSTON -- A KHOU 11 viewer shared powerful video of a small tornado touching down on I-45 near the Grand Parkway/99 exit north of Houston early Monday.

Austin Sheppeard was in the car with a coworker when he spotted the funnel cloud. Shepherd said that the tornado passed right over the freeway and continued north.

"It didn't lift us or anything but we definitely felt the truck moving... It was definitely something to experience," said Shepherd.

In the video, another driver can be seen apparently going in the wrong direction on the ramp to get away from the storm.

There were widespread reports of minor storm damage, with fences and trees down, from the Katy/Cinco Ranch area up into Jersey Village and Tomball. Several tornado warnings were issued but have since expired.

Viewer @HTownWoody tweeted KHOU 11 a photo of damage to roofs on Perry Road north of Jersey Village.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

Best estimated tornado track from this morning's action. #txwx pic.twitter.com/LYvPnrwp6p — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 16, 2017

