Voluntary evacuations ordered for Bolivar Peninsula

GALVESTON COUNTY – A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula as Hurricane Harvey prepares to make landfall, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry announced Friday.

The voluntary evacuation includes Bolivar, Crystal Beach, Gilchrist and High Island.

Hurricane Harvey, now a Category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall late Friday night or Saturday morning over Corpus Christi. Though it’s not a direct impact on Galveston or the Houston area, the National Weather Service is predicting upwards of 30 inches of rain in some areas and a 2-4 foot storm surge along the coast. That storm surge could submerge roads along the Bolivar Peninsula, including Highway 87.

Service for the Galveston Ferry is expected to be suspended as early as 6 tonight, though officials said “conditions will dictate when services are halted.”

“Residents staying should be aware that first responders may not be able to reach them in the event of an emergency,” Galveston County officials said.

