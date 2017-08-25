Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 1:18 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 10:20 a.m. Friday Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. Friday KHOU Live Video Tracking Hurricane Harvey: 10pm forecast update with David Paul Coldplay in Houston, ready to play 'if we're told it's ok' VERIFY: Stay with trusted sources for latest on Harvey 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 5:15 a.m. Friday Stocking up on supplies for your family More Stories Tracking Harvey: Latest hurricane update Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. LIST: Evacuation orders in some coastal cities due to Harvey Aug 24, 2017, 2:51 p.m. LIST: School closures & cancellations due to Harvey Aug 24, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
