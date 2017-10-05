(Photo: NHC)

HOUSTON -- Newly formed Tropical Storm Nate now spinning in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to move north into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend, the National Hurricane Center says.

As of the 7 a.m. Central update Thursday, Nate had winds of 40 mph off the coast of Nicaragua and was moving northwest at 8 mph.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras. Over the next couple of days, "rainfall amounts of 15 to 20 inches are expected across portions of Nicaragua, with isolated maximum amounts of 30 inches possible," the hurricane center said, which could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Torrential rain is also forecast to soak portions of Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras.

Official NHC forecast track:

As the storm moves north, if it slides to the east or southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, where waters are the warmest, "we could quickly have a powerful hurricane on our hands," AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said.

Gulf Coast areas from Florida to Alabama, Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana could be at risk for damaging winds, coastal flooding, rough surf and beach erosion this weekend and into early next week, AccuWeather said.

Some good news: "Beneficial rain may extend across the interior eastern U.S. next week, which could ease abnormally dry and building drought conditions in some locations," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rathbun.

So far in 2017 there have been 13 named tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin, of which eight were hurricanes. Five of those were "major" hurricanes, with winds of Category 3 strength or more.

(USA TODAY contributed to this story.)

© 2017 KHOU-TV