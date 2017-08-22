Invest 09L model tracks as of early Aug 22 2017

HOUSTON – The KHOU 11 Weather Team is closely monitoring possible tropical developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey are expected to re-strengthen after crossing the Yucatán Peninsula into the Gulf.

There are growing concerns the system could become a tropical storm again or perhaps a hurricane as it possible heads to the Texas coast. The system will bring rain to the coast Friday into Saturday with downpours lingering through Monday.

“The track is uncertain because a new center has yet to decisively form,” KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner wrote on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We'll probably know by later today.”

Currently Houston’s forecast calls for a 40 to 60 percent rain chance through the weekend. Tropical weather could increase those chances, however.

The system will likely make an impact somewhere along the Texas coast, which could mean flooding with 12 inches or more of rain.

“It’s too soon to tell with certainty who gets the worst, but it's time for us to be weather aware. It's hurricane season. Have your supplies stocked up, as always. This is 3 to 5 days away, depending on track,” wrote Garner.

