Tropical Storm Nate approaching Gulf, expected to hit U.S. as hurricane

Tropical Storm Nate drenched Central America with heavy rain Thursday, killing 22 people as it tracks toward a likely U.S. landfall this weekend as a hurricane.

Thanks to a high pressure system, it will not be a problem for us in Texas, but our friends in Louisiana - especially New Orleans - are monitoring it closely.

Nate is forecast to reach the northern Gulf Coast at hurricane strength this weekend before making landfall early Sunday somewhere between southeast Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle, bringing the threat of wind, storm surge and heavy rainfall.

Official NHC forecast track:

As of 5 p.m. ET, Nate was located over eastern Honduras, roughly 425 miles southwest of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm was moving northwest at 9 mph, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. By late Friday, Nate is expected to approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula, where a hurricane watch is in effect.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of Nicaragua and Honduras. Up to 30 inches of rain is forecast in Nicaragua, which could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, the National Hurricane Center said.

In Nicaragua, 15 people have died in flooding across the country. And Costa Rica’s President Luis Guillermo Solis blamed two deaths in that country on Nate. Flooding there drove 5,000 residents into emergency shelters.

In Nicaragua, the storm's arrival followed two weeks of near constant rain that left the ground saturated and rivers swollen. Authorities placed the whole country on alert and warned of flooding and landslides.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast in portions of Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama through Friday night.

Officials in Louisiana, including Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu planned to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss preparations. Grand Isle, La., on a barrier island south of New Orleans, called for a voluntary evacuation.

"Since the system will be moving over very warm waters, we could quickly have a powerful hurricane on our hands," said AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.

The hurricane center's map shows a cone of the storm's probable path extending from southeast Louisiana to a western portion of the Florida Panhandle. That would spare areas hardest-hit by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The storm popped up rather quickly, unlike recent Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria built steam over the wide Atlantic for weeks before hitting land.

But that isn't unusual this time of year: Fall storms like Nate, which formed in the Caribbean, tend to pop up quickly, making them harder for forecasters to track, said Jack Cullen of the National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala.

"Any changes in track are more impactful because (Caribbean storms) are closer to land. The time scale is shorter and you have less time prepare," he said. But Caribbean storms can be just as deadly as those that form off the African coast, said Cullen.

Some good news once the storm moves inland is the beneficial rain it could bring to the interior eastern U.S. next week, potentially easing abnormally dry and building drought conditions in some spots, AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

After Nate, the Atlantic basin, which includes the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, could yield one more major hurricane, a Category 3 or stronger, Kottlowski said.

AccuWeather projected a total of 17 tropical storms, including 11 hurricanes, in the Atlantic by the time the hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

