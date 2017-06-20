Galveston officials, Beach Patrol prep for Tropical Storm Cindy

Even before Galveston County landed under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Cindy approached Tuesday, officials and tourists there had been planning for a direct hit. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas - Even before Galveston County landed under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Cindy approached Tuesday, officials and tourists there had been planning for a direct hit.

For anyone looking for the perfect snapshot of summer, 61st and Seawall in Galveston just after 11 a.m. Tuesday was the place to be: some kids on boogie boards looking for waves, others building sand castles, and families relaxing, even while a turbulent storm brewed offshore.

“We don’t care about the tropical storm. We’re on vacation here,” said Brandon, who was visiting from Dallas with his family. “I’m away from work. That’s all that matters.”

“It’s not gonna ruin my vacation,” said Sylvester Sichangwa, another visitor from the Dallas area. “I think all the guys out here are ready.”

Within the hour, the waves went up, and so did the red warning flags at every beach on the island.

“We still think it’s not going to be that big of deal here, but we want to make sure we take the precautions we need to,” said Peter Davis, Chief of Galveston Island Beach Patrol, early Tuesday afternoon.

Davis says if Tropical Storm Cindy tracks to the west toward San Luis Pass, it could bring 40 to 45 mph on-shore winds and push the tide up as high as five feet.

Davis says starting at sunset Tuesday, crews will work through the night to move all 31 lifeguard towers away from the water to the seawall or nearby parking lots. City crews will do the same to hundreds of trash cans on the beach.

“It’s a bit of an inconvenience, but definitely something worth doing if we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment,” Davis said. "We’re not rich, so we want to make sure we protect our stuff.”

A short time later, some beach-goers were doing just that.

“(The tide) took a lot of our stuff and got it all wet, so we had to start moving stuff back farther,” said Kathi Irons, who was visiting from the Cypress area. “You can feel the current really pulling you out.”

Irons and Jennifer Burton decided to cut their day of relaxation short, leave town and beat the storm.

“They’ve changed the flag to red, the riptide is bad, and the storm is a-comin’,” Burton said. “So hunker down everybody.”

Officials with Galveston County say they are fully staffing their Emergency Operations Center and calling in community emergency response team (CERT) volunteers.

Brian Maxwell, Galveston’s City Manager, says local police and fire departments are prepping their high-water rescue vehicles, and city crews will be cleaning debris out of storm drains.

