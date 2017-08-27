City opening George R. Brown, multiservice centers as shelters

A view of Buffalo Bayou from the Studemont bridge. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer)

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced plans Sunday morning to open multiservice centers, public libraries and the George R. Brown Convention Center as shelters for those who were forced to leave their homes due to flooding.

At Sunday’s press conference, Turner said public works listed 60 barricaded locations as of midnight.

There are more than 700 structural flooding reports with Houston police and firefighters responding to more than 2,000 calls for rescue.

As of 6 a.m. two apartment complexes were evacuated – at 802 Seminar and 400 Greens Rd. Those residents were taken to a Red Cross shelter.

In addition to the city’s multiservice center, the mayor has requested the Chinese Community Center to be reopened to shelter up to 200 people

Watch the mayor's press conference

Update on City's response to Harvey https://t.co/CpPYAYI0r1 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 27, 2017

METRO has suspended light rail and bus service but they are working to transport people to shelters.

To assist residents, the city has 39 dump trucks, four high water vehicles and 11 boats out. The Texas Task Force has 20 high water vehicles they have deployed as well with five more expected to arrive from the Military Task Force.

Another 40 boats will be brought in from various agencies to help residents later in the day Sunday as well, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor reminded residents to not go into their attics to escape rising waters. The city is still at risk of flood conditions through much of the coming week.

Do not call 911 unless you are in a life-threatening emergency. If you cannot get through to 911, hang up and immediately try again if it is an actual emergency.

© 2017 KHOU-TV