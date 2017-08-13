Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) - A tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean has formed into Tropical Storm Gert but it's not expected to make landfall.



The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday afternoon that Gert was centered about 505 miles (812 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph). It is moving toward the north-northwest at 10 mph (16 kph).



A slow strengthening is expected in the next day or two.



A turn toward the north is forecast for tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast by Monday night.

