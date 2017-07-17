Tropical Storm Don doesn't pose threat to Texas

(Photo: National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Storm Don doesn't pose any threat to the Texas area, officials say.

Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and is the fourth named storm of the 2017 hurricane season.

Although this storm won't affect the Texas Gulf Coast, the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management urges residents to always have a plan for tropical weather.

