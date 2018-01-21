This story will be updated as new information becomes available

Tornado warnings were issued Sunday night in counties east and southeast of Dallas, including Kaufman, Navarro and Henderson counties.

The warning in Kaufman, Henderson and Navarro counties was extended to 7:15 p.m. The warnings for Rains and Van Zandt counties was extended to 8 p.m.

No tornadoes had been reported on the ground, but there was rotation over the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.

Hunt County had been under a tornado warning until 6:30 p.m.

WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus went live on Facebook at 7 p.m. to provide an update on the severe weather. (Mobile users click here)

Earlier Sunday, a tornado watch was issued for most of East Texas until 11 p.m.

Even though the most severe threats were east of Dallas-Fort Worth on Sunday, storms brought heavy rain, gusty winds and hail to locations across the Metroplex.

Johnson, Parker and Tarrant counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms continued heading northeast, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of small hail into eastern Denton County and Collin County.

Storms with heavy rain, thunder and lightning were also making their way into Arlington, Irving, Farmers Branch, Grand Prairie and Kennedale about 4:45 p.m.

Further northeast of DFW, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Delta and Fannin counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

aaaaaand the skies have opened up in Fort Worth #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/FStsBenGxO — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) January 21, 2018

Just came though the North Crowley area pic.twitter.com/XDGOhBQ6QC — BECCA (@heyitsmerebecca) January 21, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV