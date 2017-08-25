Tornado touches down in Matagorda County

A tornado touched down in Sargent, Texas, in Matagorda County on Aug. 25, county officials said. (Photo: Bill Orton)

MATAGORDA COUNTY – A tornado touched down in Sargent just before 6 p.m. Friday, county officials said.

The tornado tore apart sheds, blew down fences and sent debris flying throughout the city. There are no reported injuries as of now.

The following roads are impassable: 300 yards of the north end of Gulf VIew in Sargent (between Dolphin Way and Davey Jones) and 100 yards of Marina Drive.

Matt Dougherty is on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

