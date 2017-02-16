Thursday's evening forecast with Brooks Garner

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Day without immigrants
-
Rules might change for minor pot offenses
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
-
Deputy seriously injured after being hit while directing traffic
-
No more lines thanks to Walmart's new high tech device
-
Liberty Co. Constable hit, seriously hurt
-
Rodents eating new car wiring
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
Kellyanne Conway on Today - 2/14/17
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - 6:32 a.m. update
More Stories
-
Teacher killed in Montgomery County crashFeb 16, 2017, 3:23 p.m.
-
HPD: Officer responded to burglary at his home, shot suspectFeb 16, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Smoke forces animals outside at popular animal hospitalFeb 16, 2017, 1:03 p.m.