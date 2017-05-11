Thursday afternoon forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
-
Mom asks why DPD shot her daughter
-
Raw: Lower Westheimer Corridor Concept
-
Prime suspect in murder mystery still on the run 30 years later
-
3 workers accused of subjecting dogs to pain during euthanization
-
Chase suspect crashes into house, injures deputy
-
Mom's postpartum depression photos go viral
-
KVUE Defenders: Parents of UT stabbing suspect
-
Search for two young women accused of robbing at least 5 banks
-
Verify: Is your smartphone listening?
More Stories
-
Former Baytown workers accused of improperly…May 11, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
-
Dozens of suspected Houston gang members arrested in…May 11, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
Texas Senate passes Sandra Bland ActMay 11, 2017, 1:55 p.m.