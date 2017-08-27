Texas Governor addresses hurricane victims

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Tracking Harvey: 1:30 p.m. update and forecast
-
CRAZY VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches Cypress tornado
-
Chief Art Acevedo: More than 500 rescues in catastrophic flooding
-
Significant flooding in Greenspoint
-
Damage in Sienna Plantation area after possible tornado
-
WATCH: KHOU crew helps rescue trapped truck driver
-
Meteorologists Blake Mathews and David Paul discuss Houston flooding
-
Cinco Ranch, Richmond area hit hard with storm damage
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in Harris CountyMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
City opening George R. Brown, multiservice centers…Aug 27, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Tropical Storm Harvey blog: What you need to knowAug 25, 2017, 7:44 p.m.