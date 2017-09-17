Sunday's evening forecast update with Blake Mathews

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowners in west Houston work to fend off looters
-
Road rage fight caught on camera in Austin
-
3 storms churning in open Atlantic
-
A first look at the new Red Cross shelter
-
Homeless man finds hope after Hurricane Harvey
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Jewish congregation to worship at Lakewood Church for High Holidays
-
Protesters say they're going to 'shut down a mall'
-
Firefighters told to stay home during Harvey
-
JJ Watt raises over $37 million
More Stories
-
Police: Woman shot, killed sleeping boyfriend before…Sep 17, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
-
Official: 4 US tourists attacked with acid in MarseilleSep 17, 2017, 9:32 a.m.
-
Astros clinch AL West with 7-1 win over MarinersSep 17, 2017, 6:13 p.m.