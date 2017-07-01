Saturday's evening forecast with Blake Mathews

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspected masterminds in massive theft ring busted
-
Affidavit: Possessions, rituals lead to murder
-
Teen hospitalized after acid attack
-
Neighbors call for tougher response to crime
-
Anonymous donor surprises girl fighting cancer with touching gift
-
Ambulance crew helps elderly woman mow lawn
-
Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media
-
Hot car invention kid
-
Gunmen rob customers, workers at Walgreens in Spring
-
SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries
More Stories
-
Body of 89-year-old man found by dock in Lake ConroeJul. 1, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
Police: Club shooting that injured 28 may be gang-relatedJul. 1, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
Astros pitcher David Paulino gets 80-game drug banJul. 1, 2017, 7:24 p.m.