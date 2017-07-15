Saturday's 6 p.m. forecast with Blake Mathews
Heavy storms hit the Houston area and southeast Texas Saturday afternoon, and more rain is expected early next week. KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says more widespread storms are expected Sunday and into next week.
KHOU 6:26 PM. CDT July 15, 2017
