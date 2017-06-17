Saturday's 10pm forecast update with David Paul

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Large metal hook crashes through woman's windshield
-
EZ tag system leads to big headaches for drivers
-
HCSO: Man, woman shot in the head in Jersey Village home
-
Parents on alert after 2 babies shot in Meyerland
-
Dentist in viral video performs good deed for woman in need
-
USS Fitzgerald crew members missing after collision
-
Stunning video of a Montgomery County police chase
-
George Bush Park threatening to ban cyclists
-
Houston forecast for Saturday
More Stories
-
HPD releases video of six suspects involved in home invasionJun 17, 2017, 10:20 p.m.
-
Works starts on Houston's first Pride crosswalk in MontroseJun 17, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
-
Afghan soldier wounds 7 US soldiers in insider attackJun 17, 2017, 9:13 a.m.