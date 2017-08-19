Saturday's 10pm forecast update with Blake Mathews

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse?
-
Houston police prepare for weekend protest over Confederate statue
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Man gets help from firefighters then steals SUV
-
Body found in bayou in southwest Houston
-
6 officers shot in 3 cities across the country
-
Solar eclipse glasses are very hard to find
-
Hundreds arrested in city-wide sex sting operation
-
Man with walker killed in hit-and-run in Sheldon
-
What to do if you can't get your hands on Eclipse glasses
More Stories
-
Hundreds gather downtown to protest, defend…Aug 19, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
-
SWAT scene ends after suspect found dead inside…Aug 19, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Texans beat Patriots 27-23 in first home game of preseasonAug 19, 2017, 10:56 p.m.