ROAD CLOSURES | Watching the roads for ice

KHOU 11 News is closely monitoring the road conditions in the Houston area as temperatures continue to drop.

Temperatures Tuesday have barely risen above freezing and will quickly drop below 32 degrees after sunset. This means bridges and overpasses may quickly become icy and dangerous Tuesday night. Amounts could range from trace accumulations to 1/2" of sleet/snow in some spots.

The Texas Department of Transportation says it is ready to combat the icy-road conditions expected to settle in the Houston area.

"If you don't need to be on the roads maybe its best to stay home tonight," said Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation. “Definitely monitor conditions we just don’t want to have folks causing issues when we have law enforcement out there.”

Morning commuters saw the damage caused by icy roads after several crashes backed up traffic in the south Houston.

TXDOT crews are planning for what could turn out to be a long night. Crews from outside districts may even be called in to help if the sleet and ice make the roads unmanageable.

Spotters will be circulating throughout counties in the region, responding to calls and looking for trouble spots. Crews will be dispatched as needed to salt and pebble the icy roads.

Road Closures

According to Pearland Police Department, the following bridges are shut down due to weather conditions: Magnolia, Bailey and McHard.

The Wharton County Sheriff's Office is reporting ice on Highway 59 along with multiple accidents.

