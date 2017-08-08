Rising bayou has neighbors on alert in Heights

HOUSTON - Heavy rains caused the White Oak Bayou to spill out of its banks and block several streets on Tuesday morning.

Several inches of rain pushed the bayou more than 20 feet over its usual height. A morning nail-biter for Houstonians who've flooded before.

"So, this morning when I heard it was flooding, I was like let's go see it," said Stephen Treviño whose home had flooded previously.

It was also a crash-course for visitors.

"My aunt was worried – is there a way to get over like all the traffic, but I guess there's more than traffic," said Kevin Mendoza who was visiting from Brownsville.

The rain also meant an unexpected and long night at Houston's Emergency Operations Center where employees stayed through the night until the storm passed.

A total of 32 rescues was reported in Harris County.

"Fortunately the low appears to be moving off to the east, and if it does, tonight shouldn't be a problem," said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.

But Emmett says if it stalls, we could see this scene play out again.

