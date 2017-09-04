The power of flood waters

(Photo: Courtesy of viewer) (Photo: Geovani Ayala)

As the death toll from Harvey climbs, the majority seem to be flood related. This paints a picture of how powerful Mother Nature can be, but more so how powerful water can be.

When it comes to Tropical Cyclones, more than half of the deaths are a result of flooding due to rain and storm surge. According to a 2014 National Hurricane Center study, about 49% of deaths from a Tropical Cyclone are due to storm surge, 27 percent due to rain, and 8 percent due to wind.

It’s good to understand that every tropical cyclone is different and many factors come into play. But one thing is for certain, that regardless of size, strength or category, flooding and storm surge pose some of the biggest threats.

