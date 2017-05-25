NOAA hurricane forecast: Above-normal season expected

A satellite image shows Hurricane Nicole (right) roaring toward Bermuda on Oct. 12, 2016. (Photo: HO, AFP/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The federal government predicts a busy 2017 hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin, with 5 to 9 hurricanes expected to form.

Overall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts 11 to 17 named tropical storms will develop in the region, which includes the Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, the agency announced Friday. The season officially begins next Thursday, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30.

Of the hurricanes, 2 to 4 could be major, with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher and rated as Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Scale of Hurricane Intensity. An average season typically spawns six hurricanes and peaks in August and September.

A tropical storm contains wind speeds of 39 mph or higher and becomes a hurricane when winds reach 74 mph.

“The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Strong El Ninos and wind shear typically suppress development of Atlantic hurricanes, so the prediction for weak conditions points to more hurricane activity this year.

Last month, the meteorologists at Colorado State University estimated 11 tropical storms will form, with four becoming hurricanes. The late Colorado State University meteorologist William Gray was the first scientist to make seasonal hurricane forecasts back in the 1980s.

The Weather Channel predicts an average season, with a total of 12 named storms expected to form, of which six will become hurricanes. AccuWeather meteorologists forecast 10 named storms, five of which are projected to become hurricanes.

This is the 25th anniversary of Andrew, which tore into South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992.

Forecasters also released their prediction for the eastern Pacific basin, where 14 to 20 named storms are expected. An average eastern Pacific hurricane season produces 15 named storms.

One weak eastern Pacific tropical storm, Adrian, has already spun up earlier this month.

Eastern Pacific storms and hurricanes primarily stay out to sea and seldom affect the U.S. mainland, although some storms do hit the west coast of Mexico.

The central Pacific outlook calls for 5 to 8 tropical cyclones, which includes tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes. These are the storms that can sometimes affect Hawaii.

