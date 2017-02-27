Monday night forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen survives 7-story car plunge
-
Deadly road rage shooting in Harris County
-
Man kills coworker at Lake Conroe resort
-
Houston police search for 8-year-old's killer
-
Father to be gunned down overnight
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
Police search for killer of 8-year-old girl
-
Remembering Bill Paxton, 1955-2017
-
Family makes plea for killer to come forward
-
Transgender boy wins girl state championship
More Stories
-
Missing nurse's body found by man walking dogFeb 27, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
Baytown man charged in murder of pregnant womanFeb 27, 2017, 4:43 p.m.
-
2 young men killed in crash into tree in SW HoustonFeb 27, 2017, 5:09 a.m.