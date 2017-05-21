Monday morning forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Sunday's 10pm forecast with Kailey Carey
-
Cell phone video shows angry customer at Baytown pizza shop
-
Locals meet to voice concerns after congressman calls for Trump impeachment
-
Gov. Abbott signs sermon protection bill at Woodlands church
-
Officer accused of dismissing tickets in exchange for teen's nude photos
-
Texas House revives 'bathroom bill'
-
Astronauts to make unplanned spacewalk after system failure on ISS
-
Constable's wife nearly falls victim to scam
-
Coast Guard looking for missing 24-year-old swimmer
More Stories
-
Flash Flood Watch til 1 p.m.Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Astronauts to make unplanned spacewalk after system…May 21, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Texas revives 'bathroom bill,' but only for public schoolsMay 21, 2017, 8:05 p.m.