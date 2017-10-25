Live from Minute Maid: Weather is beautiful, cool to watch the Astros

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Verlander off to a hot start, Astros lead 1-0Oct 25, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Altuve named 2017 AL Hank Aaron Award winnerOct 25, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
-
Is this Justin Verlander's last chance to win World Series?Oct 25, 2017, 7:48 a.m.