KHOU
Close

LIST: High water locations due to Hurricane Harvey

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:01 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

Location

Lanes Affected

SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At Rollover Pass in Galveston County

Right Shoulder,Center Lane

SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County

Right Shoulder,Center Lane

SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Eastbound At IH 45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County

Left Lane,Right Lane

SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Westbound At SH 87/ 2ND ST in Galveston County

Left Lane,Right Lane

SPUR-342 Northbound At IH-45 in Galveston County

Left Lane,Center Lane

SH-332 Westbound At SAILFISH RD to Shark Ln

All Mainlanes

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories