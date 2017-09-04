Latest Forecast: Hurricane Irma strengthens to Cat 4
While Houston is enjoying nice weather, Hurricane Irma is causing concern in the Atlantic. It strengthened to a Cat 4 Monday and appears to be headed toward Florida. Hurricane warnings are already in effect for some Caribbean Islands.
KHOU 4:24 PM. CDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Neighbors ready to take on possible looters
-
Power turned off at homes without flooding
-
J.J. Watt helps raise money for flood relief
-
Hurricane Irma update - 6:30 a.m.
-
Kingwood residents spending the holiday cleaning up
-
High water traffic closures in Houston area as of Friday afternoon
-
Hurricane Irma update - 12:30 p.m.
-
Neighbors help each other through hard times
-
More concerns for people along Buffalo Bayou
More Stories
-
HPD escorts fallen Sgt. Steve Perez to funeral homeSep. 4, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
-
Cop battling advanced cancer helps rescue nearly…Sep. 4, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
-
GRB survivors share stories of heartache and hopeSep. 4, 2017, 2:21 p.m.