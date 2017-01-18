Latest bayou levels from HC Flood Control District

HOUSTON - The Harris County Flood Control District's Flood Watch team is actively monitoring rainfall trends, as well as measured rainfall amounts and water levels in bayous and creeks.

Over the past 12 hours, widespread rainfall across most of Harris County has totaled: 3 to 6 inches in the Brays Bayou watershed; 2.5 to 6 inches in the Buffalo Bayou watershed; 2-5 to 5 inches in the Greens Bayou watershed; and 2 to 6 inches in the White Oak Bayou watershed.

Significant flooding is in progress along US 59 from Fort Bend County to the northeast side of downtown Houston, with widespread flooding of roads and underpasses.

Buffalo Bayou: Crested and slowly receding at all of our gage locations. It stayed within its banks during this event.

White Oak: Crested and receding at all of our gage locations. Stayed within banks during this event.

Brays Bayou has crested and is falling at all locations.

Keegans Bayou water levels are falling at all locations; the channel is expected back within banks soon at Roark Road.

Hunting Bayou continues to rise, nearing top of bank at Lockwood Drive, with street flooding ongoing.

Upper Spring Creek is over banks at Hegar Road and rising slowly.

Upper Cypress Creek is within banks, but rising; no flooding expected.

Greens Bayou has crested at US 59, will continue to rise downstream, but no flooding expected.

Far southeast Harris County saw relatively little rain.

