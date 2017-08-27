KHOU 11 crew helps rescue truck driver trapped in floodwaters

HOUSTON – As the floodwaters in north Houston began to rise, an 18-wheeler driver found himself trapped in his flooded cab.
KHOU 11 News reporter Brandi Smith and photographer Mario Sandoval, who were covering flooding on Beltway 8 at the Hardy Toll Road, spotted the flooded truck and saw the man inside.
This is what BW8 & Hardy Toll Rd. looks like. Roads = rivers. #KHOU11 https://t.co/u4qCnScmsj— Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 27, 2017
Smith urged the man to stay inside his truck and to not try to swim to safety.
A Harris County Sheriff truck towing a boat drove by. The deputies were on the way to another rescue, but Smith flagged the truck down and alerted the deputies to the man below.
“Are you guys headed to the truck right here?” Smith asked the deputies.
“No,” they said.
“There’s a truck driver stuck right here in about 10 feet of water,” Smith said.
The deputies pulled over and alerted the man they were going to rescue him as floodwaters continued to fill his cab.
One of the deputies said it’s the same location a truck driver died in floodwaters during the Tax Day floods in 2016.
.@BrandiKHOU & @KHOU_MSandoval found a truck driver trapped in floodwaters and flagged down @HCSOTexas deputies for help @KHOU #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/usVVel9LC9— Matt Keyser (@writeonkeyser) August 27, 2017
