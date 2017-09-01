Irma is still way, way out at sea

Over the past few days Irma has been wobbling west in the open Atlantic and fluctuating in strength. For the second time, it has strengthened into a major hurricane. Friday afternoon Irma became a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

The good news, it’s still nearly 2,500 miles out at sea.

Irma is no immediate threat to land over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center has the storm forecast to track west over the open Atlantic, approaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday. If any Hurricane Watches were to be issued for the United States, it’s likely they’d be issued for South Florida as we approach next weekend.

Beyond the next 5 days, there is just too much uncertainty to put together an accurate forecast to know whether or not Irma will be a threat to the Gulf Coast. That being said, through the next 5 days as the people of Houston begin cleanup, Irma is nothing to lose sleep over.

