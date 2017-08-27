KHOU
Close

Officials ask for residents to volunteer their high-water vehicles: 'We need you to help'

A Harris County Sheriff rescue team saved a truck driver from floodwaters after he found himself trapped in his truck.

KHOU 1:16 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

In the face of catastrophic flooding from the remnants of what was Hurricane Harvey, Harris County officials are looking to Houston-area citizens to help conduct rescues.

In a Sunday press conference, Harris County Judge Ed Emmet asked for anyone with high-water vehicles to help evacuate residents trapped in their homes and get them to high ground. If anyone can volunteer their boats or other high-water vehicles, they're asked to call the Harris County Fire Marshall at 713-881-3100.

"We are asking the public to help," he said. "We need you to help."

 

 

Emmet said the focus is getting people to shelters and away from flooding while there is still daylight outside. 

"We need to get this done," he said.

See the full press conference here: 

Once folks are rescued, Emmet said they will be evacuated by bus to shelters across the area. If you know of a group who needs to be taken to a shelter, call: 713-426-9404. (Click here to see a list of other Houston-area shelters)

RELATED | Do NOT climb into attics, go to roof to escape flooding

If you are experiencing life-threatening flooding, call 911 immediately.

 

 

During the press conference, officials said all 22 watersheds in the Houston area are now over their banks and experiencing flooding. In some areas, the flooding is said to be higher than Tropical Storm Allison.

 

 

The rains are forecasted to continually fall until at least the middle of the week. Check the latest forecast here.

PHOTOS | Catastrophic flooding across Houston area

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories