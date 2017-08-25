Hurricane Harvey blog: What you need to know

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey strengthened to a Category 4 storm Friday only hours before it was set to roar ashore and unleash life-threatening high winds, flash flooding, storm surges and up to three feet of rain.

6:58 p.m.

Hobby Airport reports 56 cancels 71 delays total today. For more info go to fly2houston.com. For specific flight info contact your airline. #Harvey2017

6:48 p.m. The American Red Cross has a relief station set up at the Abundant Life Christin Center gym in LaMarque. 601 Delany Rd.

6:41 p.m. CenterPoint Energy reporting over 12,000 customers without power

6:45 p.m. Voluntary evacuation issued for residents along the San Bernard River in Brazoria County

5:33 p.m. From City of Galveston: Island transit has suspended services; Ferry just suspended services; all city facilities are closed until Wednesday

5:20 p.m. Friday

CenterPoint reports about 3,000 customers without power.

4:10 p.m. Friday

Mayor Sylvester Turner urges Houstonians to watch out for each other and check on your neighbors -- especially senior citizens. "It never hurts to pray for those that are in the hurricane's way and for this city," Mayor Turner said. "You know, we can't control mother nature, but prayer has a way of moving things. So let's just stay calm, let's stick together as a family."

4:05 p.m. Friday

County Judge Ed Emmett: We are not calling for mass evacuations in the Greater Houston Area. When we say "run from the water, hide from the wind, we're talking about storm surge, not rainfall."

4 p.m. Friday

KHOU 11 News Meteorologist Brooks Garner: Hurricane Harvey could bring wind gusting over 150 mph in the Corpus area. The Greater Houston Area will not see a big impact from Harvey's wind.

3:55 p.m. Friday

Alert Houston update: The City of Houston is preparing for significant impacts from Hurricane Harvey, currently a Category 3 and expected to make initial landfall between Matagorda Bay and Corpus Christi. The storm's current track suggests it will drift back along the coast and make landfall again near Galveston around Tuesday.

Impacts to the City of Houston are expected to mostly be significant rainfall. The National Weather Service forecast currently indicates that Houston will see close to 20 inches of rainfall over the weekend and into early next week. This is likely to cause dangerous flooding throughout the entire Houston region.

3:50 p.m. Friday

Our crew in Galveston reports wind damage along the Seawall near 6th Street on the East End. A McDonald's sign was blown down by a possible tornado.

2:39 p.m. Friday

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is urging residents of Bolivar, Crystal Beach, Gilchrist and High Island to heed voluntary evacuation orders and leave the peninsula before ferry service is suspended.

Due to high winds, TxDOT is anticipating suspending ferry service later Friday until further notice.

2:14 p.m. Friday

Several tornado warnings have already been issued for area counties throughout the afternoon.

2 p.m. Friday: Hurricane Harvey has just been upgraded to a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph and pressure of 943 mb.

