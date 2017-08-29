Harvey's impact: Wednesday blog

HOUSTON - As we move into the early morning hours of Wednesday, the weather has let up for most in the Houston area but many find themselves spending the night in an evacuation shelter.
The cities of Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park are among those under a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.
The death toll from Harvey climbed to 18 late Tuesday evening as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed three more storm-related deaths.
And search crews are desperately looking for a Texas couple's infant, who was swept away from them as they tried to evacuate.
Wednesday Updates
Midnight: Curfew now in effect until 5 a.m. for Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park
The first group of evacuees have arrived at the newly opened shelter at NRG Park.
