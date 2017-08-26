Cypress tornado victim shares his story

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
KIII Breaking News
-
Tracking Harvey: 1:30 p.m. update and forecast
-
Tracking Harvey: 4 a.m. update and forecast
-
Sienna Plantation hit hard by possible tornado
-
Hurricane Harvey damage to Corpus Christi buildings
-
Plenty of damage in Port Aransas hours after Harvey hit
-
RAW: Homes destroyed by wind whipped fire on Bolivar Peninsula
-
Cinco Ranch, Richmond area hit hard with storm damage
-
Tracking Hurricane Harvey: Possible tornado hits Matagorda County
More Stories
-
Tornados damage homes in NW Harris CountyAug 26, 2017, 4:25 p.m.
-
ROCKPORT: At least 1 dead, 10 injuries after HarveyAug 24, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
-
MISSOURI CITY: More than 50 homes damaged in Sienna…Aug 26, 2017, 3:57 a.m.