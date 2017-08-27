Controlled release of Barker & Addicks Reservoirs to impact thousands

HOUSTON - The controlled release of the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs is expected to impact thousands of homes and will make flooding worse in some areas, Harris County Office of Emergency Management said Sunday night.

The water release from Addicks Reservoir will begin at 2 a.m. Monday with Barker to follow 24 hours later, officials stated during a press conference.

Residents along Addicks and Barker Reservoirs are being asked as part of non-mandatory evacuation to leave their homes, as the Corps of Engineers will start a slow, controlled release of water the reservoirs.

Addicks Reservoir/Barker Reservoir will flood higher:



"This will make the Buffalo Bayou flooding worse." pic.twitter.com/AIV2dMT9vj — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) August 28, 2017

Officials told residents not to leave their homes Sunday night. They are being stressed to leave Monday due to uncertain conditions on the roads.

"The idea is to prepare tonight, pack up what you need, put it in your vehicle, then in the morning, they should leave, Jeff Lindner with Harris County Office of Emergency Management said.

The controlled release is expected to impact thousands of homes. The rising water situation could put too much pressure on the dams if the water is not released not.

"That is something you don't want to happen. You don't want to have an uncontrolled problem at the dam," Lindner added.

Additionally, the controlled release will make the Buffalo Bayou flooding even worse. Officials have put out maps to show the people who need to get to higher ground.

This is the first time officials have done a release while it is still raining.

