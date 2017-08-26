BREAKING: Tornados reported in NW Harris County

Several people reported tornados in NW Harris County in the Cypress area.

There are multiple reports of tornados touching down in NW Harris County.

Several people shot video of a tornado near Barker Cypress and West Road, including KHOU 11 News viewer Cassidy Lee.

KHOU 11 News Meteorologist Blake Mathews says radar confirms it was a tornado.

Kendall Haynes also shot video of a tornado touching down in Cypress.

There are unconfirmed reports of damage near Cypress Ranch High School.

