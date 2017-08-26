KHOU
BREAKING: Tornados reported in NW Harris County

KHOU 4:39 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

There are multiple reports of tornados touching down in NW Harris County.

Several people shot video of a tornado near Barker Cypress and West Road, including KHOU 11 News viewer Cassidy Lee. 

KHOU 11 News Meteorologist Blake Mathews says radar confirms it was a tornado.

Kendall Haynes also shot video of a tornado touching down in Cypress. 

 

There are unconfirmed reports of damage near Cypress Ranch High School. 

