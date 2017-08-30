Addicks Reservoir floods homes, businesses along Clay Road
With the massive amount of rainfall from Hurricane Harvey, the Addicks Reservoir in west Harris County topped its banks and flooded thousands of homes. This video shows flooding along Clay Road from Kinloch Drive to Queenston.
KHOU 12:39 AM. CDT August 31, 2017
