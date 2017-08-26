Flood safety tips

With many people throughout the Houston area seeing flooding in their homes, here are some safety tips.from the American Red Cross and Ready.GOV
- Boil tap water until water sources have been declared safe.
- Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.
- Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.
- Don’t use gas or electrical appliances that have been flooded.
- Bring in outdoor furniture and move important indoor items to the highest possible floor. This will help protect them from flood damage.
- Disconnect electrical appliances and do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. You could be electrocuted.
- If instructed, turn off your gas and electricity at the main switch or valve. This helps prevent fires and explosions.
- Dispose of any food that comes into contact with flood water .
- If you must evacuate to an attic, bring an ax or other way to get out of your home and on to your roof.
