Flood safety tips

Flooding inside a home in Pasadena. PHOTO: Brandi Yagley

With many people throughout the Houston area seeing flooding in their homes, here are some safety tips.from the American Red Cross and Ready.GOV

Boil tap water until water sources have been declared safe.

Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.

Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

Don’t use gas or electrical appliances that have been flooded.

Bring in outdoor furniture and move important indoor items to the highest possible floor. This will help protect them from flood damage.

Disconnect electrical appliances and do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. You could be electrocuted.

If instructed, turn off your gas and electricity at the main switch or valve. This helps prevent fires and explosions.

Dispose of any food that comes into contact with flood water .

If you must evacuate to an attic, bring an ax or other way to get out of your home and on to your roof.

