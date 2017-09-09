Hurricane Irma live blog: What you need to know Saturday

The extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening Hurricane Irma is pushing its way toward the Florida coast Saturday, Sept. 9. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As Hurricane Irma makes its approach to Florida, 10News wants to help everyone weather this storm together.

Here's the latest information for Saturday, Sept. 9:

8 a.m.: Hurricane Irma has weakened to a 130-mph, Category 4 storm. Cuba and its land effects have weakened the storm, but restrengthening is expected as it moves over the very warm waters of the Straits of Florida.

7:45 a.m.: The Skyway Bridge closes at 40 mph sustained winds, but this is the only bridge that closes at a specific numerical wind value.

Bridges like Gandy, Howard Frankland and Courtney Campbell will not close until troopers deem them unsafe.

6 a.m.: The impacts from Hurricane Irma are becoming clearer.

The biggest impacts of this storm are damaging winds and storm surge. Winds up to 120 mph are possible, especially late Sunday into early Monday morning. So, too, are the possibility of quick spin-up tornadoes.

A 5-9 foot storm surge is possible starting late Saturday into Sunday for southwest Florida. About 5-7 feet are possible in Tampa Bay.

Here are the potential impacts from Hurricane Irma -- and when they're possible. (Photo: 10Weather)

5:45 a.m.: Riders of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority can begin using the HART Emergency Evacuation Bus system, which will shuttle people between four area shelters.

5 a.m.: Hurricane Irma is a 155-mph, Category 4 storm as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update.

3:27 a.m.: "It's not too late to get off the Keys!!!" the weather service in Key West tweeted early Saturday. "You still have time, this morning, to get out!

"Please, the Keys are not safe!"

2:49 a.m.: We are aware of RUMORS on social media regarding utility company plans to turn off power ahead of Hurricane Irma.

There is NO truth to this. If your power goes out in the next day or two, it likely is because of the storm itself.

IF we hear otherwise, we will let you know.

2 a.m.: Irma is about 275 miles south-southeast of Miami as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving west at 13 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 930 mb.

Midnight: Numerous hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for Florida. Check the running list for the latest.

