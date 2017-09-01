Where to find temporary work in the Houston area

A family grocery store worker makes a "closed" sign as residents begin the recovery process from Hurricane Harvey August 31, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

HOUSTON - If you're looking for work in the Houston area, FEMA has some options to help.

FEMA has immediate temporary jobs in which you can help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

FEMA reservists are needed in the Houston area. The on-call positions are intermittent and you'll help support both survivors and first responders. Positions are based on skills and experience. Click here to learn more.

You can also register to find employment here. You can browse job postings or find employees.

If you lost your job because of Harvey, you can also apply for unemployment benefits here.

