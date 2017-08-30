Sen. Ted Cruz visits GRB Convention Center in Houston

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Drainage systems are beginning to catchup
-
Devastating birds-eye view of flooded Houston area
-
Roads beginning to open across Houston area
-
Flooded streets near Addicks Reservoir
-
Trapped family of 5 being rescued in Crosby
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Judge Matt Sebesta on Columbia Lakes levee: 'This is a nightmare event.'
-
Rosharon resident uses AquaDam to protect home from floodwaters
-
Tracking Harvey: 1:30 p.m. update and forecast
More Stories
-
Texans-Cowboys preseason game cancelledAug 30, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
Harvey's impact: Wednesday blogAug 30, 2017, 12:30 a.m.
-
Houston freeways reopening: Should you try to drive to work?Aug 25, 2017, 4:01 p.m.