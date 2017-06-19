KHOU 11 Hurricane Preparedness Guide for the 2017 hurricane season
Be prepared for any weather event with the KHOU 11 Hurricane Preparedness Guide where you will find helpful information like evacuation routes, a supply checklist, and even activities for kids. The guides are available at any Houston area Academy store or
KHOU 10:56 PM. CDT June 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical storms likely to form in Gulf, Atlantic
-
Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
Houston Forecast for Monday morning
-
Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death
-
Deputies looking for suspect after woman attacked at a cemetery
-
Houston Forecast for Monday afternoon
-
HPD releases video of five suspects breaking into home
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
Ennis 2-year-old fighting E. coli infection
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm watch from High Island to…Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
HCSO: Mom stabbed 4-year-old daughter to deathJun 19, 2017, 4:50 a.m.
-
MCSO: Suspect arrested after assault, attempted…Jun 19, 2017, 10:05 a.m.