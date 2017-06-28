Hurricane Quick Tips with Blake Mathews
It's hurricane season, and that means it's time to get your emergency preparedness kit in order. According to the Red Cross, your kit should include items to keep you safe and informed during a hurricane such as a flashlight, hand-crank radio, etc.
KHOU 9:58 PM. CDT June 28, 2017
