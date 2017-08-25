Hurricane Central: Emergency contacts

A beautiful view of Galveston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON -- Do you know what would happen to your home if a powerful hurricane made landfall in your area? The answers might surprise you.

Rice University engineers have created a database that gives Harris County property owners a better idea of how a hurricane might impact their home.

The storm risk calculator is easy to use. You simply type in your address and a color-coded map will reveal your risk for wind damage, storm surge and power outages. The information is based on historical data and the size of the storm. If a hurricane is approaching the Gulf Coast, the information will be updated every three hours.

List of emergency contacts:

Harris County

Harris County Emergency Mgmt.

Houston American Red Cross

FEMA Hotline: 1-800-621-3362

City of Houston Helpline: 311

Galveston and Brazoria Counties

Galveston's Blackboard Connect

Galveston County Emergency Mgmt.

Brazoria County Emergency Mgmt.

CenterPoint Energy

Power Outage Tracker Map

CenterPoint Storm Center

CenterPoint: Generator Safety

CenterPoint: 713-659-2111

