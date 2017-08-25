Hurricane Central: Emergency contacts

HOUSTON -- Do you know what would happen to your home if a powerful hurricane made landfall in your area? The answers might surprise you.
Rice University engineers have created a database that gives Harris County property owners a better idea of how a hurricane might impact their home.
The storm risk calculator is easy to use. You simply type in your address and a color-coded map will reveal your risk for wind damage, storm surge and power outages. The information is based on historical data and the size of the storm. If a hurricane is approaching the Gulf Coast, the information will be updated every three hours.
List of emergency contacts:
Harris County
- Harris County Emergency Mgmt.
- Houston American Red Cross
- FEMA Hotline: 1-800-621-3362
- City of Houston Helpline: 311
- Galveston and Brazoria Counties
Galveston's Blackboard Connect
- Galveston County Emergency Mgmt.
- Brazoria County Emergency Mgmt.
- CenterPoint Energy
Power Outage Tracker Map
- CenterPoint Storm Center
- CenterPoint: Generator Safety
- CenterPoint: 713-659-2111
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs