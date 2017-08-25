KHOU
Hurricane Central: Emergency contacts

KHOU 2:37 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

HOUSTON -- Do you know what would happen to your home if a powerful hurricane made landfall in your area? The answers might surprise you.

Rice University engineers have created a database that gives Harris County property owners a better idea of how a hurricane might impact their home.

The storm risk calculator is easy to use. You simply type in your address and a color-coded map will reveal your risk for wind damage, storm surge and power outages. The information is based on historical data and the size of the storm. If a hurricane is approaching the Gulf Coast, the information will be updated every three hours.

List of emergency contacts:

Harris County

  • Harris County Emergency Mgmt.
  • Houston American Red Cross
  • FEMA Hotline: 1-800-621-3362
  • City of Houston Helpline: 311
  • Galveston and Brazoria Counties

Galveston's Blackboard Connect

  • Galveston County Emergency Mgmt.
  • Brazoria County Emergency Mgmt.
  • CenterPoint Energy

Power Outage Tracker Map

  • CenterPoint Storm Center
  • CenterPoint: Generator Safety
  • CenterPoint: 713-659-2111

