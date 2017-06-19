Hurricane Central: Disaster supply list

Are you prepared if an emergency, such as a hurricane, were to hit the area? (Photo: Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Are you prepared if an emergency were to happen?

It's important to know the difference between a Watch and a Warning. A 'Hurricane Watch' means conditions are a threat within 48 hours and you should be ready to act. A 'Hurricane Warning' means threatening conditions are expected within 36 hours and you should be ready to evacuate if encouraged by local officials.

In order to prepare for an emergency situation, here's a list of items you will need on hand. It's important to plan ahead as grocery and supply stores will be in short supply in the days and hours leading up to a hurricane.

The American Red Cross also has a hurricane safety checklist you can download here to prepare your family from danger.

Important household items (This is also what you'll need if you evacuate)

Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; also fill bathtub and other containers; Gator Aid is good to fend off dehydration

Food - at least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets

Non-electric can opener

Cooking tools, fuel

Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils

Bedding: Blankets, Pillows, etc.

Clothing

Rain gear

Sturdy shoes

First Aid Kit, Medicines, Prescription Drugs

Toiletries, Hygiene items, Moisture wipes, Dry shampoo

Flashlight, Batteries, Lantern

Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio

Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set

Cash (with some small bills) and Credit Cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods

Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag: Should include insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, prescriptions, etc.

Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm

Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area

Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/ or leash

Bleach without lemon or any other additives

Fire extinguisher

Mosquito repellent

Keys

Toys, books and games for children

Duct tape

Cell Phone charging stations - locations where you can charge mobile devices

