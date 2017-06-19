Gulf Watch: Gulf Coast radars, important links, emergency numbers

Tracking the storm. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON -- The KHOU 11 Weather team suggests several links you can bookmark to help track a potential hurricane before, during and after.

Install the free KHOU 11 News WeatherCaster app. This mobile app has GPS enabled-technology allowing you to get the forecast from where you are standing, a LIVE Hurricane tracking map, hour-by-hour forecasts and more.

KHOU 11 Hurricane Central - For timely information during a hurricane

2017 KHOU Hurricane Prepardness Guide,Tracking Chart

LIVE Dopper Radars - By county, city and throughout the state

Texas Radars - for Mobile Users

Coastal Radars - for Mobile Users

County Radars - for Mobile Users

CenterPoint Power Outage Map - Map tracks areas without power

Weather Bug Cams - Find the nearest location near you

NOAA Warnings - Real-time updates and warnings

National Hurricane Center - Resources and advisories

WeatherCaster App - Install KHOU 11's free mobile weather app

Flight Tracker - Track flights at IAH and HOU airports

Road Closures - Check Houston TranStar for the latest road closures

Emergency Phone Numbers

American Red Cross - 713-526-8300

Galveston County Emergency Management - 409-770-5812

Harris County Emergency Management - 713-881-3100

CenterPoint Downed Power Lines - 713-207-2222

CenterPoint Electric Outage - 713-207-2222 OR 1-800-332-7143

2017 Hurricane Names

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irma

Jose

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

