Gulf Watch: Gulf Coast radars, important links, emergency numbers

KHOU 11 Hurricane Central - For timely information during a hurricane
2017 KHOU Hurricane Prepardness Guide,Tracking Chart
LIVE Dopper Radars - By county, city and throughout the state
Texas Radars - for Mobile Users
Coastal Radars - for Mobile Users
County Radars - for Mobile Users
- Harris County
- Galveston County
- Montgomery County
- Fort Bend County
- Brazoria County
- Wharton County
- Chambers County
- Liberty County
- Matagorda County
CenterPoint Power Outage Map - Map tracks areas without power
Weather Bug Cams - Find the nearest location near you
NOAA Warnings - Real-time updates and warnings
National Hurricane Center - Resources and advisories
Flight Tracker - Track flights at IAH and HOU airports
Road Closures - Check Houston TranStar for the latest road closures
Emergency Phone Numbers
- American Red Cross - 713-526-8300
- Galveston County Emergency Management - 409-770-5812
- Harris County Emergency Management - 713-881-3100
- CenterPoint Downed Power Lines - 713-207-2222
- CenterPoint Electric Outage - 713-207-2222 OR 1-800-332-7143
2017 Hurricane Names
- Arlene
- Bret
- Cindy
- Don
- Emily
- Franklin
- Gert
- Harvey
- Irma
- Jose
- Katia
- Lee
- Maria
- Nate
- Ophelia
- Philippe
- Rina
- Sean
- Tammy
- Vince
- Whitney
